"It breaks my heart...." Local domestic violence shelter sees enrollment numbers reach pandemic levels

  • Updated
  • 0
CODA.jpg

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- CODA in Terre Haute still continues to see high enrollment numbers three years after the pandemic.

Emily Murray, director of CODA, said the shelter took in 137 people in 2020. Just last year, that number increased with 148 enrollments.

Murray said she's not sure why the numbers still continue to be so high. But, she believes the initial spike in cases was a product of the pandemic.

"I think it was a really stressful time for everybody," she said. "That created a lot of tension in relationships where there was already tension. It just elevated everything."

Murray said that elevation is putting extra stress on the shelter. She said the shelter does what it can to help as many people as it can. But, that costs money.

"We've definitely seen the need to do more fundraising," she said. "And search out for other grants, so we don't operate in a deficit."

Murray said the community is more than welcome to donate items and money to its cause. Especially since the shelter has done so much to help victims like Tara Aseltine.

Aseltine is a domestic abuse survivor. When a string of toxic and abusive relationships eventually landed her in the hospital, she knew it was time to get help. She found that at CODA in 2019.

"They just reminded me that there are good people in this world," she said. "I don't have to just see the bad and it helped give me a different outlook on my life."

Aseltine said it makes her sad to know the number of people at the shelter is increasing. She hopes those people realize help is out there.

"It just really breaks my heart," she said. "As many people as they are able to help, there's five more that are getting harmed now and they don't know there's a way out."

If you need CODA's help or want to donate, click here.

