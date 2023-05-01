"It billed me $1,300 to my Medicare:" Beware of Medicare scams

INDIANA (WTHI) - Medicare scammers use different tactics to steal your money and identity. Over the last year, the Indiana Senior Medicare Patrol has identified a rise in Medicare scams.
Scammers often send people on Medicare medical supplies they didn't ask for. Victims' of Medicare will be charged for these items, even if they didn't ask for them.
Sandy Ramsey is a local woman who was the target of a Medicare scam.
She says she got a call from someone who said they work for social security. Ramsey says the caller had her Medicare ID number. Then, the caller bombarded her with a list of personal questions.
"If I had trouble with my knees, my elbows, my back, my shoulder? I kept saying no to everything, and they wouldn't take no for an answer," said Ramsey.
Not long later, a back brace she didn't order was shipped to Ramsey's home. She quickly discovered the device came with a cost.
"It billed me $1,300 to my Medicare. So I went to Medicare for them and see if I could get my money back because I did not have the product. I gave them copies of everything I had," said Ramsey.
Ramsey then called the Senior Medicare Patrol for help. The SMP helps Medicare beneficiaries to prevent, detect, and report healthcare fraud and billing errors.
Associate of Indiana SMP Lori Powers, has heard several complaints from people like Ramsey, being sent unwanted items and being charged for it.
Powers says she often sees people being sent Covid-19 tests, back braces, and genetic DNA tests. She says no matter what they might know about you, be cautious about giving information.
"Medicare will never call you to do business, and social security won't call either, but what makes them so believable is that oftentimes the caller has the person's Medicare number," said Powers.
The SMP helped Ramsey return the items, contact Medicare, submit a fraud complaint, and get her money back. While all is well now, Ramsey says she still gets unsolicited calls daily.
"I have blocked 78 numbers so far this year, and they just keep calling. I'm answering no phone to nothing now," said Ramsey.
The SMP urges people on Medicare to be wary of phone calls and refuse to accept any unknown deliveries.
You can find more ways to identify these scam alerts here.