"It all goes back to people" A state grant could help local businesses train, retain workers amid worker shortage

WESTERN INDIANA (WTHI) - More than one million jobs need to be filled in Indiana over the next decade.
That's according to WorkOne Western Indiana.
With that in mind, the organization is seeking to help companies fill those spots.
With the need to fill jobs comes the need to train potential workers.
That's what this grant will help to do, reimbursing employers $5,000 per employee, up to $50,000.
Mike Teso is the president and CEO of Liberty Trailers in Fillmore.
He says he's taken full advantage of the grant.
He says investing in his employees benefits him as well, in a time when workers are hard to come by.
"It all goes back to people. People make our products, build our trailers each and every day that we then ship to our 80 plus dealers around the country and then ultimately, people buy from those dealers, so it's people people people," Teso said.
Mike Smith of WorkOne Western Indiana says so far, the grant has been successful for many of the businesses.
"It's a great way to move your workforce forward if you have training needs. And we've done exceptionally well," Smith said.
Smith says there's no better time to help employers, than during a worker shortage.
He says that also comes with a lot of opportunities.
"I've been at WorkOne for 17 years. There's probably more openings, and when I say openings, I want to quantify that and say quality openings," Smith said.
Teso says even if employees choose a different path, the training that is covered by these grants can last a lifetime.
"Even though it was facilitated and organized and deployed by liberty trailers, they can go and show a potential employer, hey, I have this on my resume, I have these skills, and that's a big win for them," Teso said.
