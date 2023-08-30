ISU's total enrollment down around 300 students from last year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This year, there are more than 1,500 students in the freshman class at Indiana State University in Terre Haute.
That's a 2 percent increase from the fall of 2022. Over the past two years ISU's first-year class has grown by about ten percent.
The total number of enrolled students is slightly lower than last year, just above 8,300. That's about 300 fewer students than last year's fall semester.
ISU President Deborah Curtis says she expects that trend to continue in the short term.
"It's going to continue for a couple years to be down in total. Because when you're bringing in smaller classes, then you're graduating. We're going to continue to graduate bigger classes for at least two more years," Curtis said.
She also says the university is seeing an increase in international students.