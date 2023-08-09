 Skip to main content
ISU's School of Nursing graduates reach milestone

  • Updated
All 34 traditional track graduates from Indiana State University's School of Nursing recently passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses on their first attempt.

A 100 percent pass rate isn't just impressive -- it's rare. This is the first time this has happened at ISU since around 1997.

Additionally, the LPN to BSN graduates in May had a pass rate of 96 percent. The School of Nursing's second-quarter pass rate is a combined 98 percent. The national average and ISU's previous year pass rate for this exam was 79 percent.

