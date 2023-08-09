ISU's School of Nursing graduates reach milestone

All 34 traditional track graduates from Indiana State University's School of Nursing recently passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses on their first attempt.
A 100 percent pass rate isn't just impressive -- it's rare. This is the first time this has happened at ISU since around 1997.
Additionally, the LPN to BSN graduates in May had a pass rate of 96 percent. The School of Nursing's second-quarter pass rate is a combined 98 percent. The national average and ISU's previous year pass rate for this exam was 79 percent.