ISU's president lays out budget priorities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is outlining its budget priorities.
University President Deborah Curtis has presented the plan to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education."
She highlighted the university's highest priorities.
ISU wants to obtain $66 million in state capital funding for a center for technology, engineering, and design.
The goal would be to meet tech workforce demands in the state.
ISU also requested inflationary increases for state-requested initiatives at the university.
The commission will make its recommendation to the legislature later this year.