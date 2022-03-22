ISU's Human Rights Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana State University declared Tuesday as Human Rights Day.
The two keynote speakers spoke about their parents experiences during the holocaust. They shared how their parents fought for human rights.
Other topics speakers spoke about was food justice, social media use, and embracing other cultures.
Keynote speaker, Jeannie smith said she was thankful for the opportunity to share her mother's story with students.
"My moms heart was kids because they are the future generation without their changing their hearts and having that intentional thought to be different to make better decisions we'll continue to make the same mistakes."