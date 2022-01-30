ISU's enrollment has been on the decline since 2017

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Experts say college enrollment is on the decline all across the country, the trend can also be said for right here in the Wabash Valley.
Indiana State University's enrollment has been on a steady decline since the spring of 2017. Now they're working hard to turn it around.
In the spring of 2017 more than 11,000 students without dual credit were enrolled at ISU. As of the spring 2022 semester, a little more than 8,000 students without dual credit are enrolled.
"The pandemic hit a few years ago and we saw a pretty drastic shift in students choices and where they were going and that was compounded by some changes in retention rates based off of what students were experiencing over the pandemic time," says Jason Trainer Vice Provost for enrollment.
Michael Seawood JR. is a student at ISU, he says he's noticed a difference in student enrollment over the years.
"I noticed it in my senior year in the fall last semester and like it wasn't a lot of students in the Dede's or the African American Cultural Center or do I see them around local campus events."
He has some ideas on what he thinks may boost enrollment at the university.
"College is supposed to be an experience of a lifetime you only get this once. This is supposed to help you grow and develop and help you become a better person. So I feel like if we had more events that were catered towards us then I believe we could have the higher enrollment rate."
The Indiana state advantage is a new approach to help boost enrollment. This will allow awards and grants of up to 3 thousand dollars to help pay for research experiences, internships, service trips, or study abroad opportunities. It will also cover your remaining tuition if you don't graduate in four years amongst several other incentives.
"It's focused on a tuition-free guarantee so these are students who are eligible typically families who make less than $50,000 annually and have a high school GPA of 3.0 or higher. Those students will pay no tuition for 4 years and cover any kind of gap that may be available or there for those students of families."
For more information on the Indiana State Advantage click here.