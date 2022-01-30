ISU's enrollment has been on the decline since 2017

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 4 inches and ice accumulations in excess of a tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains some uncertainty on the path of the storm which could impact precipitation types and amounts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&