ISUPD investigates reported sexual assault on campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police on the campus of Indiana State University are investigating a possible sexual assault.
According to the school's Office of Public Safety, the alleged incident was reported on Monday at an ISU residence hall.
ISU Police immediately launched their investigation.
While police investigate the allegations, school officials have put an "Emergency Separation" in place. The alert says this is a temporary action that removes a student from the campus and school community.
If you have any information, contact ISUPD at 812-237-5555.