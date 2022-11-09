ISU teams up with the Marines to help Toys for Tots

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the community got out to help kids in need" today.. people donated toys so all can hopefully have a special Christmas this year!
Indiana State University's radio station, WZIS 90.7 FM, partnered-up with the Marines' Toys for Tots program to lend a hand.
Volunteers collected toys at the ISU fountain.
An event coordinator talked with us about how important it is for the community to get involved in events like this.
You can register online if you want to get involved with the Toys for Tots program. It's open now through December 1.