ISU Sustainable Cities Program forms partnership with Marshall, Illinois

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Starting this fall, Indiana State University Sustainable Cities program will partner with Marshall, Illinois.
The partnership will look to develop and implement community-driven projects throughout the year.
The Sustainable Cities Program leverages the resources at Indiana State University through students, staff, and faculty to partner with a community in the Wabash Valley and integrate experiential projects for sustainable development.
ISU faculty opt-in to the program each year. The program worked with Sullivan, Indiana in the past.