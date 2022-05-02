ISU Summer Camps now open for registration

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer is just around the corner and that means it's time for summer camp registration!
Indiana State University is offering several week-long summer camps in art, music, and theater. The camps are ideal for children ages 5 to 12.
Campers will enjoy a variety of different activities from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and each week is something fun and different.
All materials are provided unless otherwise specified. Students should bring their lunch, a swimsuit, and a towel. Campers can register for one week or all of them.
Additionally, a fun way to end the summer camp, Tyrin "Smitty" Keith performs at the 2021 rock camp final concert.
Here are this year's camp themes:
- Nature Unleashed (May 31 to June 3)
- Discover Your Talents (June 6 to June 10)
- Around the World in Five Days (June 13 to June 17)
- Earth, Wind, and Fire (June 20 to June 24)
- Wildly Creative (June 27 to July 1)
- Imagine Your World (July 5 to July 8)
- Camp Rewind (July 11 to July 15)
For more information, click here.