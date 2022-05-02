 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ISU Summer Camps now open for registration

  • 0
New ISU Program Supports LGBTQ Community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer is just around the corner and that means it's time for summer camp registration!

Indiana State University is offering several week-long summer camps in art, music, and theater. The camps are ideal for children ages 5 to 12.

Campers will enjoy a variety of different activities from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and each week is something fun and different. 

All materials are provided unless otherwise specified. Students should bring their lunch, a swimsuit, and a towel. Campers can register for one week or all of them. 

Additionally, a fun way to end the summer camp, Tyrin "Smitty" Keith performs at the 2021 rock camp final concert.

Here are this year's camp themes:

  • Nature Unleashed (May 31 to June 3)
  • Discover Your Talents (June 6 to June 10)
  • Around the World in Five Days (June 13 to June 17)
  • Earth, Wind, and Fire (June 20 to June 24)
  • Wildly Creative (June 27 to July 1)
  • Imagine Your World (July 5 to July 8)
  • Camp Rewind (July 11 to July 15)

For more information, click here.

Recommended for you