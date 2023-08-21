ISU students step out to help the community in annual Donaghy Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, Indiana State University students helped in an annual day of service.
Sycamores participated in Donaghy Day. They were taken to all corners of the Wabash Valley to help various community organizations.
One group of students went to the White Violet alpaca barn at the Sisters of Providence. They helped take care of the animals and clean out chicken coops.
One student there says he's excited to give back.
Other students helped out by painting, volunteering at food pantries and cleaning up local parks. Donaghy Day has been a tradition at ISU since 1976.