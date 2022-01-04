ISU students return to the classroom in just one week -- here's what you need to know

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...
Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Terre Haute, Montezuma, and Lafayette.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
East Fork White River at Seymour and Rivervale.
White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston.
Wabash River at Covington and Mount Carmel.
.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend putting
several rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is
expected to crest near Hutsonville and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued late this evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 11.2 feet Friday,
January 14.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...
Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Terre Haute, Montezuma, and Lafayette.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
East Fork White River at Seymour and Rivervale.
White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston.
Wabash River at Covington and Mount Carmel.
.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend putting
several rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is
expected to crest near Hutsonville and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued late this evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
19.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 19.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
ISU students return to the classroom in just one week -- here's what you need to know
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All across the nation college campuses are preparing to welcome students back into the classroom.
Indiana State students and faculty will return in just one week, but with rising Covid-19 cases, many schools are looking to increase their protection measures.
Here is what ISU students and faculty can expect...
When it comes to masking, students can expect little-to-no change in campus Covid-19 protocol.
1.) Starting this semester -- students and staff who are not fully vaccinated will need to undergo weekly testing.
Fully vaccinated qualifies as one J & J shot, or two doses of Moderna or Pfizer.
2.) You have to be masked indoors at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
3.) The university will follow the CDC's new five-day policy.
last semester it was still set at 10-days.
Indiana State Director of Communication, Mark Alesia, says the university is well-prepared to start the semester next Tuesday as planned.
"Having said that we're keeping our eye on a lot of moving parts. There's the CDC, there's a Supreme Court case, there's the Indiana legislature... talking about Covid. So, as we have been from the start, we're monitoring everything, we're on top of everything, and if we have to we will make changes."
Alesia also tells News 10 if needed in the future, they will be able to successfully transition to online learning once again.
"It's not easy, but we have incredibly dedicated and resilient students. They have proven before that we can get that done if necessary but again we're not there yet at Indiana State University."
If students want to get a vaccine when they return, ISU offers free Covid-19 Pfizer vaccinations from 1 to 4 in the afternoon every Tuesday and Thursday.
That is located in the ISU Student Health Center in the Student Services Building.