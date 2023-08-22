ISU students kick off their first day of class

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday was the first day back to college for many students in the Wabash Valley.
At Indiana State University, students were all over campus, heading from class to class. The university's president says it's one of the best days of the year. She says it's always exciting to see some new faces on campus.
There are around 2,800 students living on campus. She says the energy on campus has changed for the better after the pandemic.
"Those students were jaunting thru the arch and all excited about starting classes here, so it's really a return to the kind of environment that we love the most," Dr. Deborah Curtis said.