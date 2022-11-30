ISU students get connected with downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University can eat for a low cost at restaurants downtown on Saturday.
ISU's PR Writing Class is working to better connect the school with local businesses and events.
Grace Quinlan is a student in that class. Her group is working in downtown with local businesses and Miracle on 7th Street. She hopes to get more students in downtown and involved with Miracle on 7th Street.
Quinlan believes that if "students know about these local businesses, or the local restaurants, they'll want to spend more time on the weekend here."
Quinlan says that if you're a student and want to connect with the town, email her at eQuinlansycamores.indstate.edu