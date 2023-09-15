ISU students do their part to fight cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are doing their part to help in finding the cure for cancer.
On Friday, the student philanthropy organization hosted its third annual "Rich and Robin Porter Cancer Research Run."
It's a one-mile run and walk around campus to raise money for cancer research at ISU.
The fund goes to the science building, where graduate students are researching the disease. Organizers say investing in this research is a big deal for the school.
"It's definitely a growing thing, and not only is it making an impact here, on campus and also everywhere else, but it's really making an impact for the international students that are given a pretty cool opportunity to work in it," Vice President of ISU's student philanthropy Drew Daming said.
If you missed Friday's event, you can donate until midnight at this link.