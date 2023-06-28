 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
on Thursday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory
disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

ISU student I.D.'s receive helpful update

A new initiative at Indiana State University is putting a focus on mental health.

First-year students at ISU will receive be able to find mental health resources simply by looking at the back of their student I.D. cards.

The cards now include phone numbers for the Suicide and Crisis Line and the ISU Counseling Center.

The initiative is a collaboration between Public Safety and Parking Services on campus.

The Student Government Association president said awareness is important.

"We know that mental health is increasingly important conversation on college campuses specifically so we wanted to provide any resources we could to our students," said Nick Bement, SGA president.

The SGA is working to get similar information on the ID's for current students.

