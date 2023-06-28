ISU student I.D.'s receive helpful update

A new initiative at Indiana State University is putting a focus on mental health.
First-year students at ISU will receive be able to find mental health resources simply by looking at the back of their student I.D. cards.
The cards now include phone numbers for the Suicide and Crisis Line and the ISU Counseling Center.
The initiative is a collaboration between Public Safety and Parking Services on campus.
The Student Government Association president said awareness is important.
"We know that mental health is increasingly important conversation on college campuses specifically so we wanted to provide any resources we could to our students," said Nick Bement, SGA president.
The SGA is working to get similar information on the ID's for current students.