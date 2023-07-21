ISU student biking cross-country for a cause

An Indiana State University student is riding his bike across the country to help people with disabilities.
Andrew Tielking has joined forces with the Journey of Hope, hosted by The Ability Experience. It's an organization that raises money for charities that work to improve the lives of people living with disabilities.
Tiekling's journey started in Washington state. A Saint Paul, Ind. native, Tielking talked to News 10 while traveling through Missouri on his journey east.
He said encouragement from people with disabilities at each arrival has helped him to pedal when weather has been less than perfect.
"Just seeing them as we roll in, if its an arrival, it's just something so you can't even out words to it," he said.
Tielking will bike through Terre Haute on July 25. He'll have traveled through more than 13 states by the time he reaches his final destination.
The riders are scheduled to reach their final destination — the Capitol lawn in Washington, D.C. — on Aug. 12.