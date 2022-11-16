 Skip to main content
ISU recognized at a top college for student voting

By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An organization has honored Indiana State University for college student voting.

ISU is a 2022 all-in most engaged campus for college student voting."

The "all in campus democracy challenge" just released the list of 394 schools.

The designation recognizes colleges for their efforts to increase student voter participation.

ISU worked with an organization to develop and implement a data-driven action plan.

A campus group worked to centralize opportunities for student voter registration, education, and turnout.

