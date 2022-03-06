ISU receives national recognition for commitment to first-generation students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTI) - ISU is being recognized on the national stage for its commitment to first-generation students.
Only two institutions in Indiana are honored with this designation this year.
The Center for First-Generation Student Success and the Suder Foundation -- has recognized ISU with the First-Gen forward designation.
First-Gen Forward is a program that recognizes higher education institutions for commitment to first-generation students, and their successes.
Indiana State University has worked to improve the experiences and futures of first-generation college students.
As a result, they will receive professional development, community-building experiences, and extended resources.