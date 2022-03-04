ISU receives national honor for commitment to first-generation students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State University is being recognized for its commitment to first-generation students.
The Center for First-generation Student Success, an initiative of NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education and The Suder Foundation, has recognized Indiana State University with The First-gen Forward designation.
This designation identifies ISU among the institutions of higher education that have demonstrated a commitment to improving experiences and advancing outcomes of first-generation college students.
As a result, ISU will receive professional development and community-building experiences, and access to the center’s research and resources for its faculty and staff.
Fifty-three institutions, two in Indiana, are honored with this designation this year. The Indiana institutions are ISU and Purdue University Northwest.