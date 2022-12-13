ISU receives largest-ever donation of $8 million

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - History happened at Indiana State University on Friday. The college received its largest individual donation ever of $8 million.
The donation will go to the college of technology. It will reflect the universities dedication to STEM education.
Steve and Gloria Bailey made the donation.
Steve graduated from ISU in 1971. He went on to lead Diesel USA Group as CEO until his retirement in 20-19.
The school approved dedicating the "Bailey College of Engineering and Technology" to the family.
Money from the donation will go to scholarships, awards for outstanding faculty, and the dean's fund.