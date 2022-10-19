 Skip to main content
ISU Rave Alert: Possible gunshots fired from truck near 3rd and Poplar

Police identify two killed in Knox County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An alert was sent to Indiana State University students and staff about gunshots fired near campus in downtown Terre Haute.

The "Rave Alert," sent around 6:30 P.M., says Terre Haute police were dispatched to a call of gunshots coming from a vehicle near 3rd and Poplar Streets.

This reportedly happened around 6 P.M.

According to the alert, the suspects were in a green pickup truck. It says the driver left the scene and went east on Poplar.

Nobody was reported hurt.

We've reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more information. We will update this story if we receive more information.

