ISU raise $30 million Be So BOLD Campaign first year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University’s Division of University Advancement announced the achievement of an unprecedented milestone, having raised $30,017,943 in fiscal year 2023.
This marks the highest annual fundraising amount in the university's history and represents the first time ISU has surpassed the $30 million mark in any given year.
The Be So BOLD Campaign, publicly launched in September 2022, has received incredible support from alumni, friends, faculty, and staff. With a clear vision of empowering future generations through transformative education, the campaign aims to ensure a brighter and bolder future for ISU students.
More than 6,800 donors made financial contributions in the last year; 1,200 of which were recognized as members of the President’s Society, contributing at least $1,000 in the fiscal year.
1,565 of those donors gave for the first time this year, and 2,220 reside in the Wabash Valley. The local community contributed $4.5 million to support Sycamores.
Donor dollars allow the university to foster innovation, expand academic offerings, and provide greater access to education for students from diverse backgrounds.
Gifts to the university’s endowment totaled more than $12.6 million and 19 new endowed funds were created, providing more scholarship opportunities to current and future Sycamores.
This fundraising year was capped by the largest individual donation in university history: $8 million from Steve Bailey, a 1970 alumnus, and his wife Gloria to name the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology.
During the Be So BOLD Campaign, Indiana State University has set the goal of raising $100 million by June 30, 2025, with a focus on student scholarships, experiential learning, Sycamore Athletics, and faculty excellence.