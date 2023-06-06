ISU President addresses controversial decision to withdraw bid to host super regionals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University President Dr. Deborah Curtis is addressing the controversial decision to withdraw the opportunity to host this weekend's super regional for the ISU Baseball team.
The Sycamores will be leaving to take on TCU in Texas this weekend.
The team won home-field advantage, however, ISU Athletics released a statement Monday saying due to challenges in accommodating the upcoming Indiana Special Olympics, they chose to withdraw a bid to host super regionals.
Tuesday night at a county council meeting, Aaron Loudermilk pressed Dr. Curtis on the decision. She said it was a hard one to make, but she supports her athletic department's choice.
"It was a careful decision to be made, where we determined if we could not do it well, we should not do it," Dr. Curtis said.
Dr. Curtis went on to discuss the importance of honoring a 50-year commitment to the Indiana Special Olympics. She said the university was concerned about the strain adding another event would put on volunteers who'd already been in action the last two weekends.
"We made a choice to do it right, and that's the way we've chosen to do it... This is beyond the university. We've got 1500 volunteers getting engaged in this weekend. It took quite a few volunteers to pull off the last two weekends and we were not in a position where we thought we were confident we could do that."
Tuesday night Dr. Curtis released a statement on the decision. It reads the following:
"Thank you to our community, fans, and everyone who supported the Indiana State University baseball team. The energy at Bob Warn Field during the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and NCAA Regional was extraordinary.
In regard to the NCAA Super Regional, our stance has been if we can’t provide an exceptional experience to the fans traveling into our community for this event, we aren’t going to host. Based on current circumstances, we’ve made the difficult decision to forgo being a host site.
We are proud of our baseball team as they continue to make history, and we wish them the best of luck this weekend.
To the fans of TCU, thank you for your support of the Indiana Special Olympics. Over $23,000 from 500 donors across 36 states has been raised so far for the 2023 Summer Games; what a class act demonstrated by your incredible fans."