 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH SUNRISE...

Areas of fog have developed across North Central Indiana and the
Wabash River Valley early this morning. Fog may become dense at
times reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less. Fog is
expected to dissipate with improving visibility after sunrise.

ISU Police warn parents and students about a reported scam

  • 0
Indiana State Police trooper busts a phone scam in progress - two men, claiming to be law enforcement, threaten to arrest the trooper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University Police are warning students about a potential scam.

Police received a report from a student's parent. A scammer called pretending to be from the ISU Police Department.

They claimed the parent's child was in custody and needed money to avoid going to jail. The parent immediately reported the scam.

Law enforcement agencies will never ask for money to avoid criminal charges.

If you are a victim or have any information about this scam, please contact the ISU Police Department.

The number is 812-237-5555.

Recommended for you