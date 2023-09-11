ISU Police warn parents and students about a reported scam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University Police are warning students about a potential scam.
Police received a report from a student's parent. A scammer called pretending to be from the ISU Police Department.
They claimed the parent's child was in custody and needed money to avoid going to jail. The parent immediately reported the scam.
Law enforcement agencies will never ask for money to avoid criminal charges.
If you are a victim or have any information about this scam, please contact the ISU Police Department.
The number is 812-237-5555.