ISU Police holds active shooter training exercise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University works continuously to test its emergency plans through multiple training and planning events each year.
Wednesday, the police department on campus hosted a tabletop exercise focused on an active shooter scenario. Campus organizations and outside agencies took part.
Participants discussed their roles in responding to a similar situation. The drill allows officials to test the university's emergency response plan and procedures.
"It gives our outside partners with other agencies a chance to look and see how we respond and what we need from them if they're going to be responding with us," said Clery Compliance Lieutenant Aaron Sloan.
The Indiana State University Police Department hosts emergency tests semi-annually to comply with federal and accreditation requirements.