ISU Police Awards Dinner honors those who keep the campus safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is taking the time to honor those who keep the campus safe each and every day.
It's all part of the 11th biennial Indiana State University Police Recognition and Commendation Awards Dinner.
Officers, dispatchers, and community partners were celebrated and honored for their services and all they do to keep thousands of students, teachers, and staff safe.
Some of the awards given out this year included the Life Saving Award and the Good Conduct Award.
The ISU Chief of Police says this is a very special night for everyone involved.
"I think it's important to reward your employees for the great work they do every day," Michele Barrett, the ISU Chief of Police, said. "We take this time to award our officers, dispatchers, and some of our campus community partners."
Congratulations to all who were honored this weekend.