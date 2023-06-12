ISU offers program to expand education

More than 20 statewide organizations participate in Indiana State University's Preferred Partners program.
The Employees of Preferred Partners organizations receive discounted tuition for undergraduate and graduate programs through Indiana State Online.
Local businesses in the program include Keymark Construction, Steel Dynamics and Vigo County School Corporation.
Partners can receive a 15 percent discount off of in-state tuition
for the employees pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees through Indiana State Online, regardless of their state of residence.
The Preferred Partners program launched last year with five partners. That number has grown to more than 20 Indiana education and corporate institutions.
Working adults looking to advance their careers can take advantage of this new higher education opportunity, which combines affordability, access and convenience.
Preferred Partner organizations have access to undergraduate degrees in programs like accounting, businesses administration, cybercriminology and security studies, marketing, safety management and psychology.
The university is also focusing on partnering with businesses to create
customized certification and training programs.