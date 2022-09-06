ISU names Grand Marshal for 2022 homecoming parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has announced Freda Luers will be the Grand Marshal for this year's homecoming parade.
The university says she touched the lives of countless students during her 27 years on campus.
Most recently, she served as the director of the Office of Campus Life.
This year's Blue and White parade will take place on Saturday, October 22.
ISU is still accepting entries for this year's parade. You can submit your entry online until September 26 at this link.