ISU makes changes to its masking policy

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River.
.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the East Fork
White River from Rivervale downstream, White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Moderate flooding remains on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. All three
rivers have crested and are receding.
Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7 and flooding on the East Fork White is
expected to last until March 3.
Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area
waterways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued Thursday afternoon by around
1245 PM EST /1145 AM CST/.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Wednesday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Friday
afternoon to 11.2 feet.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&