ISU is in Texas for Friday's game one of the Super Regionals

FORT WORTH, Texas (WTHI) - There's a lot of excitement surrounding the Indiana State University baseball program.

Sports 10 has been following the Sycamores journey to the Super Regional.

Rick Semmler and Marty Ledbetter made the trip to Texas for the games.

On Friday, ISU will be opening game one of their best-of-three NCAA super regional against Texas Christian University.

The winner of this will move on to the College World Series next week.

This is ISU's very first Super Regional in school history. TCU is no stranger to this stage. This is the Hornfrog's eighth Super Regional in the last 15 years.

Despite having one of the most successful programs in the last decade, TCU has a ton of respect for what the Sycamores have accomplished this season.

"Maybe people around the country don't, but we do. It says a lot in the terms of them hosting a regional. I watched the games. It was great. Just, some of those circumstances, like the Special Olympics, don't allow them to host. But they're deserving of everything they've got so far," TCU Head Coach Kirk Saarloos said.

