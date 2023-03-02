ISU instructor speaks on AI advancement in the classroom and industrial world

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Artificial intelligence is being used more and more. Schools in the United States and around the world are taking advantage of the technology. A local college uses a form of AI in a packaging lab.
AI technology has the ability to help us do amazing things. Engineering students at Indiana State University use just a basic form of it now.
Brian James is the senior instructor and director for the Packaging and Engineering Technology Management Program at ISU. In the packaging program, students focus on structural engineering.
They use a program called ESKO, to create graphic designs for packaging and labels. James says this basic form of AI is a stepping stone for the future of the industry.
"The way that I think it'll start being introduced more and more will be through the design of packaging. Not so much on the structure side, but on the graphical side, taking what it believes a customer wants and putting custom graphics on a box," said James.
The system they use now is still mostly run by humans. Students input a design and calibrate the table. Then, the ESKO software takes it from there, creating a custom design like this one. James says the hope is for AI tech to be able to create more precision in the packaging.
"Machinery, as long as it's taken well care of, repeats itself very well; where a human thinks. When they talk about artificial intelligence, depending on how it thinks - if it's a logical thinker - it's only going to make itself more efficient as it goes," said James.
It's always been a question of whether or not AI will surpass us in intelligence, taking over different industries. James believes that we can use the technology to our advantage.
"I think using artificial intelligence to help us problem solve and find solutions, that's where that engineering and engineering technology side really feeds into. Universities will have to adapt to it and have to adopt it to kind of push along with that," James said.
James says ISU hopes to get more advanced AI technology as the program evolves.