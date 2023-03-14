ISU hosts annual Terre Haute Human Rights day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University hosted its annual Terre Haute Human Rights day Tuesday.
The event kicked off at Hulman Memorial Student Union.
Attendees spent the day learning about the injustices humans face here in the states and around the globe.
Guest speakers conducted sessions throughout the day.
Everything kicked off with an address from keynote speaker Kelsey Timmerman.
He's a New York Times best-selling author. He hopes people walk away from the day ready to take action.
"Like Martin Luther King said, injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere. We all have to start local. We have to start small," Timmerman said.
Timmerman also hopes people walk away, realizing we are all connected in some way.