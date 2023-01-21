 Skip to main content
ISU hosts a Human Trafficking Awareness panel

ISU hosts a Human Trafficking Awareness panel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana State University organization held a human trafficking awareness event today.

January is human trafficking prevention month. Organizers made this a public event based on a course that was offered for MSW and BSW students.

The event featured a panel of speakers focusing on trafficking awareness and prevention. Officials say that it is vital to be educated on the signs and how to respond appropriately.

"Just have an awareness of what trafficking is, what it looks like, what it isn't and what it doesn't look like. Then take an active stand to learn more about it and use the resources that we have in our community, at the state level,” said BSW program director, Dr. Hailee Lauritzen.

To find more information on human trafficking resources, click here.

