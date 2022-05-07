isu graduation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Grab your caps and gowns, because it's graduation day for Indiana State University students!
Thousands of friends, family, and loved ones came to celebrate at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute.
From psychology to education to finance, dozens of different majors came out to be recognized.
After several years of hard-work, one graduate has some encouraging words for the next incoming class.
"Don't give up," Jada Jones, an ISU graduate said. "It might suck for the longest time, but don't give up. You're going to be so excited once your final assignment, your final homework page, or even that ten page paper you really don't want to write is done. It'll all be worth it in the end!"
A huge congratulations to all Indiana State University graduates!