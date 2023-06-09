 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Saturday for all Indiana counties...

Smoke, fine particulate, and possibly ozone levels are expected
to be in the Yellow or Orange levels, meaning moderate to
potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

ISU falls 4-1 in game one of Super Regionals in Texas

  • Updated
  • 0
ISU Game one
By Chris Essex

FORT WORTH, Texas (WTHI) - Game one of the college baseball Super Regional was held Friday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

This is a best-of-three series between ISU and Texas Christian University.

The Sycamore lost 4-1 in game one.

This comes after a pair of 3rd inning home runs that gave TCU an early lead over ISU. TCU picked up another run in the 9th inning.

ISU's Keegan Watson hit a solo home run in the 9th to prevent the TCU shutout. 

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 6 p.m.

Sports 10's Rick Semmler and Marty Ledbetter are there and will bring you game coverage.

