ISU falls 4-1 in game one of Super Regionals in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (WTHI) - Game one of the college baseball Super Regional was held Friday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
This is a best-of-three series between ISU and Texas Christian University.
The Sycamore lost 4-1 in game one.
This comes after a pair of 3rd inning home runs that gave TCU an early lead over ISU. TCU picked up another run in the 9th inning.
ISU's Keegan Watson hit a solo home run in the 9th to prevent the TCU shutout.
Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 6 p.m.
Sports 10's Rick Semmler and Marty Ledbetter are there and will bring you game coverage.
Small but mighty group of Sycamores fans here making themselves heard #Sports10 #RollTimber pic.twitter.com/dFkQpHngJq— Marty Ledbetter (@MartySports10) June 9, 2023
Former Sycamore skipper Bob Warn who guided ISU to 86 College Baseball World Series says he’s really proud of this years team. pic.twitter.com/0ENV1Ci556— Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) June 9, 2023
Records crowds this weekend! Blown away by our Frogs fans once again. 🙏 Grateful to host but recognize the difficult circumstances in Terre Haute.— Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) June 8, 2023
We will do our part as well and donate $1 per concessions transactions all weekend to Indiana Special Olympics. 🐸💜⚾️ #GoFrogs https://t.co/PbigtE7NSe