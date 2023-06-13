ISU Early Childhood Learning Center expansion moves forward, after county council approves $3 million in funding

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council approved a funding request. It follows a week of controversy at Indiana State University.
The council voted four to three to grant the university $3 million to expand its early childhood learning center. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
We've told you before Indiana State University plans to convert the Chestnut Building on its campus into an additional childcare center. The center would house 145 more children -- with the possibility of serving more in the future.
Councilman Aaron Loudermilk and Travis Norris voiced their concerns over transportation, logistics, and ISU's ability to head this project. The two and Councilman David Thompson voted against it.
However, the majority was in favor of moving forward.
Council President Todd Thacker says the timing wasn't great because some local leaders lost faith in ISU -- with its recent decision not to host NCAA Super Regionals. He says that doesn't take away from the need for childcare.
"I know first hand how important childcare is. We shouldn't pile on top of it and make it a bigger problem and affect childcare too. I don't think two wrongs make a right," Vigo County Council President Todd Thacker said.
Director of the ISU Early Childcare Learning Center, Holly Curtsinger, says Indiana State has the ability to facilitate this project, and is excited to get started.
"I think the university -- as Deborah Curtis alluded to -- has to meet certain criteria in order to accept the funding to begin with. We certainly do that and are compliant. I'm confident in our ability to manage those funds going forward, and to put them to good use for the community," Director of the ISU Early Childcare Learning Center Holly Curtsinger said.
ISU will now move to Terre Haute City Council to ask for $1 million toward the $6.5 million project.