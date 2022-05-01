ISU Delta Theta Tau hosts brain tumor 5k

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is running to help raise awareness for brain cancer research, and they want you to join them!
Indiana State sorority Delta Theta Tau is hosting their Brain Tumor 5k on May 14th.
This is in collaboration with the Head for the Cure Foundation.
It is an organization that raises awareness, funds, and hope for the brain tumor community.
Funds raised from the event will support brain tumor research and patient programs.
Organizers hope this is just the beginning of this event!
"Our hope is that it will grow year after year into something people look forward to, and overall we just bring awareness to brain cancer. It is something that people just don't talk about very often," organizer Mandy Allen said.
If you would like to register for the run -- go here. If you want a t-shirt make sure to register by May 4th.
The race is on May 14th at 9 a.m. in Deming Park.