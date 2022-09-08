ISU daily crime log lists two rape investigations on campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State University crime log for Wednesday, September 7, says officers were called for two rape investigations on campus.
Details are limited surrounding the investigations.
We reached out to ISU for more information. A representative from ISU told us, "We're not commenting about ongoing investigations by law enforcement."
The crime log says officers were called to Blumberg Hall and Mills Hall. Under the "date/occurrence" section of the log, it lists the incidents happening on August 20 and the other on August 23.
We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information it it becomes available.