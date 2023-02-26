ISU campus ministries organization hosts its annual Chilifest

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette. .Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 06... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Monday, March 06. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage next Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&