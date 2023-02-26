ISU campus ministries organization hosts its annual Chilifest

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more
precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 17.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Sunday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6
feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early next Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more
precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 06...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 06.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ the stage was
16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ was 16.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage next Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

ISU campus ministries organization hosts its annual Chilifest

  • Updated
  • 0

ISU campus ministries organization hosts its annual Chilifest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Well, the temperatures may be rising, but it’s always chili weather! A local organization hosted a yummy event earlier today.

ISU campus ministries organization hosts its annual Chilifest

United Campus Ministries hosted its Annual Chilifest for the first time since the pandemic. They also launched a silent auction on saturday! It will run until March 6, 2023.

The money from this event will help Campus Ministries continue its work for the 4 colleges in Terre Haute. 

Officials say they hope to be a safe haven for students.

"Stress and anxiety is high among students. We are there to support them, have conversations, and be that home away from home for them," said Reverend Dawn Black.

You can find the silent auction here.

Recommended for you