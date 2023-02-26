ISU campus ministries organization hosts its annual Chilifest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Well, the temperatures may be rising, but it’s always chili weather! A local organization hosted a yummy event earlier today.
United Campus Ministries hosted its Annual Chilifest for the first time since the pandemic. They also launched a silent auction on saturday! It will run until March 6, 2023.
The money from this event will help Campus Ministries continue its work for the 4 colleges in Terre Haute.
Officials say they hope to be a safe haven for students.
"Stress and anxiety is high among students. We are there to support them, have conversations, and be that home away from home for them," said Reverend Dawn Black.
You can find the silent auction here.