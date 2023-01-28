ISU alumni got to enjoy a new Sycamore inspired drink

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some ISU alumni had the chance to come together for a pregame celebration today.
The Terre Haute Brewing Company provided drinks and fellowship for the alumni before the Sycamores basketball game.
Alumni could try out the new Sycamore Crossroads Cream Ale. Indiana State is the only school in the Missouri Valley Conference with their own label on a beer.
Officials hope that the partnership between the locally-owned brewing house and ISU will provide a bigger sense of community.
"You know, community partnerships are the backbone of this department. The more that we can continue to explore partnerships with this, with our businesses and partners, the better. We're only as strong as the community in Terre Haute," said Logan Kidd, assistant athletic director of sponsorship.
You can check out the new Sycamores Crossroads Cream Ale at the Terre Haute Brewing Company and the Hulman Center.