ISU Alumni Association closes a successful 'Join in July'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State University Alumni Association has grown in size significantly after its month-long membership initiative, Join in July.
The ISU Alumni Association has gained 606 alumni and friends to the Sycamore family during July 2023. Out of the 606 members, 345 Sycamores joined as brand-new members, and 45 Sycamores committed to being lifetime members of the Alumni Association.
Lifetime membership gifts entirely go to support the Alumni Association Endowed Scholarships funds. With the generosity of Sycamores, more than $71,000 in gifts were provided to help the Alumni Scholarship Endowment, which supports 37 student scholarships at Indiana State University this fiscal year.