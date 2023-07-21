ISP to review to review chase policy after trooper deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police confirms it's reviewing its chase policy.

That's after two state troopers died this year due to crashes during high-speed chases.

In late June, Trooper Aaron Smith died when he was hit by a suspect's vehicle. He was tossing stop sticks into Ronald Reagan Parkway near Plainfield.

In March, Master Trooper James Bailey was getting stop sticks out of his trunk when he was hit by a vehicle.

The state police superintendent doesn't expect ISP to change its policy for when troopers use stop sticks.

"I think we'll continue to do what we've done with in-service schools and in-service training because I think the community expects us to have those tools and use them even when we put ourselves in harm's way," Superintendent Doug Carter said.

Indianapolis Metro Police changed its chase policy, restricting when officers may initiate a chase of stolen vehicles.