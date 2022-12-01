 Skip to main content
ISP: Suspect dead in police-action shooting on 1st Ave

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about an officer-involved shooting on 1st Avenue near 16th Street in Terre Haute.

It happened just before noon Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police told News 10 that a Terre Haute police officer shot and killed a person.

According to ISP, the officer entered a home and heard cries for help. The officer reportedly knocked down a door and found a man with a knife. They said the suspect wouldn't drop the knife, leading the officer to shoot him.

Police said a female stab victim was hospitalized.

No names have been released.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

