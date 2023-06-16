ISP releases name of motorcyclist killed in Friday night crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police have released more information about a fatal crash that happened at a busy Terre Haute intersection.
The crash happened Friday evening shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Cherry Streets.
ISP said it started as a trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle at 3rd Street and 8th Avenue for a registration violation.
Troopers said the motorcycle sped away, traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, and disregarded a red light at 3rd and Locust.
At the intersection of 3rd and Cherry, an SUV had a green arrow and was turning westbound on Cherry Street. The motorcycle ran the red light and hit the SUV, throwing the driver off the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Indiana State Police identified him as Kaleb Long, 24, of Terre Haute.
The driver of the SUV was uninjured.