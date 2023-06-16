 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday, June 17 for
the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan,
Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew,
Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where
high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

ISP releases name of motorcyclist killed in Friday night crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash on 3rd and Cherry

Fatal crash scene at the intersection of 3rd and Cherry in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police have released more information about a fatal crash that happened at a busy Terre Haute intersection.

The crash happened Friday evening shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Cherry Streets.

ISP said it started as a trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle at 3rd Street and 8th Avenue for a registration violation.

Troopers said the motorcycle sped away, traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, and disregarded a red light at 3rd and Locust.

At the intersection of 3rd and Cherry, an SUV had a green arrow and was turning westbound on Cherry Street. The motorcycle ran the red light and hit the SUV, throwing the driver off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Indiana State Police identified him as Kaleb Long, 24, of Terre Haute.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

