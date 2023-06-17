ISP offers driving tips after several deadly crashes in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been a deadly stretch on the road for drivers in the Wabash Valley.
This month -- there have been eleven fatal crashes in the Wabash Valley. Several of those happened just last week, claiming the lives of six local residents.
News 10 spoke to Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police and he says this should be a wake-up call for drivers.
He says the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is the most dangerous stretch on the roads.
"Unfortunately, it's called the 100 deadliest days of the summer. Due to the fact that there is more traffic out, a lot more families are out traveling and we're getting a new crop of drivers coming in -- as they are getting ready for their junior and senior years of high school," Sgt. Ames said.
However, he says there are ways you can keep yourself and others safe. Sgt. Ames says to make sure you are mentally prepared to get into the driver's seat, rid yourself of all distractions, buckle up, and always abide by the law.
He also mentions a tip that might not be at the front of mind during the summer season. That's to make sure you're watching how the weather can impact the roads.
"The first 10 to 15 minutes when it starts to rain, all of the oils from the vehicles starts to come up, and it actually creates a very slick road way for everyone. It can be compared to driving on black ice."
He says to reduce your speed and leave room when you come to a stop.
Finally, make sure you're making smart decisions -- especially when going out. Never drink and drive.
"There's nothing worse out here than being a law enforcement officer -- as we've all had to do being law enforcement officers -- and knocking on a door to let a family know that a loved one has been involved in a fatal accident."