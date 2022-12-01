ISP identifies officer and suspect involved in fatal police action shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed and the officer involved in a Thursday morning shooting in Terre Haute.
The shooting happened as police responded to a call at a house on 1644 1st Avenue around 11:30.
According to Indiana State Police, Terre Haute Police Officer Adam Noel shot and killed James Ready, 42, of Terre Haute.
The initial call was for a stabbing.
Sgt. Matt Ames, from ISP, said upon arriving on the scene, Noel heard screams and cries for help.
Ames says Noel forced his way inside and saw Ready with a knife.
Noel reportedly told Ready to drop the knife. According to investigators, Ready did not drop his knife and moved toward Noel.
Noel then fired shots, hitting Ready. He performed first aid and called for ambulance services.
Ready died from his injuries.
A woman was also found inside the residence with stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital.
Police believe she's expected to recover.
"We'll process the scene, do a full investigation and once that's complete, we'll turn the information over to the Vigo County prosecutor's office," Ames told us. "From prior experiences that we've had, that officer will be placed on administrative leave. Our detectives actually won't speak to that office until at least 48 hours."
Noel is an eight-year veteran of the department. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings.