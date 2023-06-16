ISBE extends funding application deadline

The Illinois State Board of Education has extended the application deadline for $75 million in new preschool funding to June 30 to offer potential providers two additional weeks to submit applications.
The Early Childhood Block Grant aims to increase access to preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds across the state and fill critical gaps in underserved areas by offering preschool services in the state's preschool deserts.
The grant application is open to a wide range of entities, including public school districts, nonpublic schools, Regional Offices of Education, not-for-profit or for-profit community-based organizations, and child care centers - any provider with experience serving young children and their families.
Providers that need assistance meeting the program requirements for licensed staff can learn more about the Early Childhood Access Consortium for Equity Scholarship Program. Scholarships are available for undergraduate and graduate study. Eligible applicants are individuals currently working or who have worked in the early childhood field, including in home-based or center-based child care; who have obtained membership with the Illinois Gateways to Opportunity Registry; and who are enrolled or accepted to enroll in an eligible program at a participating institution in pursuit of an associate, bachelor's, or master's degree in early childhood or an additional license or endorsement in the field.
The $75 million in new preschool funding is part of the broader $250 million investment in early childhood education and services included in the state's fiscal year 2024 budget. ISBE hopes the funding will expand access to state-funded preschool to an estimated 5,000 additional low-income children across the state - the first step in a four-year plan to serve 20,000 additional children and fully eliminate preschool deserts in Illinois.
The grant will fund the creation of new programs and expansion of existing programs, prioritizing applicants that serve children in preschool deserts outside the city of Chicago.
Applications opened in April. They are due to ISBE no later than 4 p.m. on June 30.